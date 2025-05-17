FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

FuboTV stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FuboTV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in FuboTV by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

