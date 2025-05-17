Battery Technology Stocks To Consider – May 15th

TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, and Mullen Automotive are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or market batteries and related energy storage solutions. They include firms working on lithium-ion, solid-state, flow and other advanced battery chemistries as well as the materials and equipment needed for production. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and portable power applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 888,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,721. The company has a market capitalization of $392.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 1.31. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 1,106,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,449. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -2.44. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4,652.31. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3,677,940.00.

