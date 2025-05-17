Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRLBF

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.