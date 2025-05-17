Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,671.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

