StockNews.com Upgrades Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.33 million, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 251,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

