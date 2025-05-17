Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of TSE:PEY Q3 Earnings

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$13.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.63.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

