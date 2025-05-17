StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
