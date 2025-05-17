StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

