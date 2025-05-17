Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 20.2%

Cumulus Media stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.10 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumulus Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumulus Media stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMLS Free Report ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 9.00% of Cumulus Media worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.