L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

L.B. Foster announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in L.B. Foster by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.