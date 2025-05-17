StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 1.2%

AIRT opened at $18.26 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

