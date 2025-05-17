VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EGY stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. On average, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 776.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

