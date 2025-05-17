StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSLFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sasol

Sasol Trading Up 3.9%

SSL opened at $3.86 on Friday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 24.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Sasol by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.