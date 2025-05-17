StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

SSL opened at $3.86 on Friday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 24.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Sasol by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

