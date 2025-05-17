Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Galvan Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $149.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.