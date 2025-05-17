Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TFI International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on TFI International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. TFI International has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $148,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

