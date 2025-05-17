JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $429.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.44. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $429.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,322,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

