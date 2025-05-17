Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $15.00. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 183,942 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TELNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 2.0%
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
