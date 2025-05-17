Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $15.00. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 183,942 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.