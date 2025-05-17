VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 22,622 shares traded.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
VPR Brands Company Profile
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
