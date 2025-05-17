Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

NYSE:WMS opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 7,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

