John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.44. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 8,538 shares traded.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.3% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

