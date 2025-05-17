John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $13.44. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 8,538 shares traded.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
