Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,891,867.94. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. R.H. Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,159,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 45,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

