Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

VRT stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Vertiv by 72.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

