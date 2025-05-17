CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 78,450 shares trading hands.

CareView Communications Stock Down 11.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

