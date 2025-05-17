Raymond James Lowers Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

DND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cormark downgraded shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.58.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$9.19 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$7.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.32.

Insider Transactions at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

