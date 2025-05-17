FY2025 EPS Forecast for Yellow Pages Decreased by Analyst

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Yellow Pages’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$11.19 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$8.70 and a one year high of C$12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.
Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.
