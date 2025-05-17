Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

