What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TSE:PPT FY2025 Earnings?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Perpetua Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.