YMAB FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.10 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.