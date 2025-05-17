Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

