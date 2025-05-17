Captrust Financial Advisors Has $804,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

ONEQ opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

