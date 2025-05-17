Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,571,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,647,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,701,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $495.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.82 and a 200-day moving average of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

