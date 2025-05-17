Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $748,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 151,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

