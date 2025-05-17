Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SLM were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Boston Partners increased its stake in SLM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after buying an additional 456,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SLM by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,529,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,664,000 after buying an additional 2,111,699 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $144,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,175,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,744,000 after buying an additional 338,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $140,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.