Captrust Financial Advisors Has $866,000 Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cabot were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cabot by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $654,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Cabot by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 1.7%

CBT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

