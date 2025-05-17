Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $236.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.94 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.69. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

