Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 138,135 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,135 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,892,000 after acquiring an additional 627,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,912,000 after acquiring an additional 619,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,984,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chord Energy by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

