Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 311 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $111.08 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.