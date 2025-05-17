Captrust Financial Advisors Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDX opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.