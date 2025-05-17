Analyzing Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic 16.55% 16.60% 13.61%

Risk and Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cirrus Logic 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $128.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Ebang International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebang International and Cirrus Logic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $5.87 million 3.56 -$36.77 million N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.90 billion 2.98 $274.57 million $6.01 17.68

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Ebang International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

