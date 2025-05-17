Head to Head Contrast: Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) versus Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Kopin -109.38% -165.86% -42.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Designs and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kopin 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kopin has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 73.14%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Kopin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Kopin $50.34 million 4.77 -$19.75 million ($0.36) -4.11

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Kopin beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

