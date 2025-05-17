Head-To-Head Analysis: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) versus Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -176.04% -29.85% -9.37% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.25% 0.13% 0.06%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Presidio Property Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $12.78, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.93 million 0.46 $10.15 million ($2.25) -0.27 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.46 billion 0.83 -$78.02 million ($0.48) -21.14

Presidio Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presidio Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

