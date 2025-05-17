StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36.
About Issuer Direct
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.