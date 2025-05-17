StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

