Analyzing Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Rezolve AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.84 billion 1.17 $10.00 million $0.37 41.35 Rezolve AI $187,788.00 2,672.74 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor and Rezolve AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 2 9 2 0 2.00 Rezolve AI 0 0 6 2 3.25

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Rezolve AI has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.96%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 0.33% 9.02% 2.98% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Rezolve AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

