Reviewing Waystar (WAY) and Its Rivals

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Waystar to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waystar and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Waystar Competitors 593 2291 3882 128 2.51

Waystar currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Waystar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 437.11 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 48.64

This table compares Waystar and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Waystar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Summary

Waystar beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

