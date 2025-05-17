JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $344.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 864,404 shares of company stock worth $4,662,392 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

