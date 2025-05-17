Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PPBI opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 165.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 104,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

