Dynamix Co.’s (NASDAQ:DYNXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 20th

Dynamix’s (NASDAQ:DYNXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 20th. Dynamix had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Dynamix’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Dynamix Price Performance
NASDAQ DYNXU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Dynamix has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.60.
Dynamix Company Profile
