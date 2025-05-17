Dynamix Co.’s (NASDAQ:DYNXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 20th

Posted by on May 17th, 2025

Dynamix’s (NASDAQ:DYNXUGet Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 20th. Dynamix had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Dynamix’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Dynamix Price Performance

NASDAQ DYNXU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Dynamix has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Dynamix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.