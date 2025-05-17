NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NeuroPace traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 811142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,517,315 shares of company stock worth $53,285,641. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,981,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,468,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 94.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NeuroPace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 511,662 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $9,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

