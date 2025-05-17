Insider Buying: Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Richards purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,350 ($19,062.17).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:AREC opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.55) on Friday. Arecor Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.40 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £15.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.31) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arecor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.67% and a negative net margin of 176.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arecor Therapeutics plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

