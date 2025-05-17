PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

