Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of GOGL opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 330.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

